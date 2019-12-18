Warning after spate of thefts from vehicles in local area

Police are warning car owners in the area to be extra vigilant of opportunist thieves after a spate of thefts in East Dunbartonshire.

In one incident, high value tools were swiped from a van overnight last week.

A police spokesman said: “Please ensure your work vehicles do not have any tools or high value items left in overnight.

“Windows and doors of vehicles have been damaged to steal from within.”

They also urge, particularly at this time of the year, to ensure their vehicles are locked and any valuables, such as Christmas gifts, are not left in plain sight.

Local people have reported seeing suspected thieves trying door handles in an attempt to steal items from vehicles.