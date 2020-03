A Lenzie resident has been scammed out of thousands of pounds of savings.

Police have put out a warning after the cruel fraudsters targeted the elderly person.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweeted this morning: “Lenzie resident scammed out of thousands after calling a number purporting to be Microsoft Support that popped up on their screen claiming they had a virus.

“The scammers then obtained remote access and accessed the victim’s online banking. If you are not sure, call for advice.”