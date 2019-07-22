Vandals terrorise residents in two Bearsden streets

Vandals have been terrorising residents in two Bearsden streets.

One shocked family were lucky to escape injury when the yobs smashed the living-room window of her home at Allander Road around midnight last Wednesday (July 18).

They warned fellow residents on social media. They posted: “Be aware - around midnight on Wednesday, some mindless vandals walking down Allander Road decided to throw something at my living room window and managed to smash the first pane of glass in my double glazed window.

“To the thugs that this it’s acceptable to do this, I hope karma gets you.”

A home at Deveron Road was also targeted by the yobs last week.

Police are investigating both incidents.