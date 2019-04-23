Underage drinkers causing havoc in Milngavie and Bearsden

Underage drinkers have been causing havoc in Milngavie and Bearsden.

Police have put a plea out to parents after being called out on Friday night to deal with anti-social behaviour in the area.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweete on Friday: “Parents of children in #Milngavie #Bearsden!! Do you know where your children have been this evening? Probably @McDonaldsUK Bearsden. Officers have dealt with numerous incidents of anti social behaviour throughout the area tonight including including disorder & underage drinking.”