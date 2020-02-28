Two men arrested after firearm incident at Stepps

Two men, both aged 31, have been arrested and charged as part of a targeted operation in response to an incident where a firearm was discharged at a house in Flynn Gardens, Stepps.

A firearm was also recovered as part of the operation. The two men are expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday 28 February).

The original incident took place on Monday 30 December 2019.

Detective Inspector Andy Maclean, from Lanarkshire CID, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance as we have carried our enquiries into this targeted attack.”

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 - quoting incident number 3296 of 30 December 2019. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.