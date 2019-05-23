Two charged after disturbance at Kirkintilloch fast-food restaurant

Police charged two males after a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant at Kirkintilloch in the early hours of the morning.

Both were charged with breach of peace at McDonald’s, Milton Road in the early hours of Saturday, May 18.

Police also took underage drinkers home after medical care on Saturday evening in the same area.

East Dunbartonshire police tweeted: “Two separate incidents from same McDonald’s on Sat evening of under age teens unable to stand through alcohol. Traced and returned home after medical care”.