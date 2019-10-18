Two arrested as police swoop on Milngavie home after robbery in the town

Two people have been arrested following a police operation in Milngavie this morning (Friday)

Around 7.10am, officers acting under warrant, entered a property in Dumgoyne Avenue and arrested the occupants within.

It follows an investigation into a robbery in Milngavie on 4 October 2019.

Officers also carried out a search of the property and recovered a BB gun.

A 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Both are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday 21 October 2019.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.