Thief smashes up wooden bench outside Kirkintilloch restaurant to steal rare valuable mountain bike

Thieves smashed up a wooden bench to steal a rare expensive cycle secured to it with a lock outside a Kirkintilloch restaurant yesterday (Thursday, August 15).

Stuart Cameron is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the recovery of the black/blue E-Mountain bike called at “Specialized Levo 6Fattie”.

Stuart, who has put out the appeal on social media, said the thief managed to carry out the smash and grab within a minute while he was inside the Stables at Kirkintilloch Road.

He posted: “Serious help required. The D-Lock securing the bike is still connected to it, unless a welder is involved.

Police are investigating the theft.

Stuart added: “I am offering £500 for any information regarding the recovery of the bike and £1,000 for the recovery of the bike and a criminal conviction.

He said police have been informed and are looking at CCTV images of the area.