Police are searching for teeny terrors who vandalised a boat at Cadder, Bishopbriggs yesterday evening (Thursday, July 25).

A resident spotted a number of children fleeing the scene on bikes at Cadder Road around 5.30pm.

Police are investigating after a boat was cast adrift and belongings were thrown into the water.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at Kirkintilloch on 101.