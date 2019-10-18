Teenagers throw lit firework at 10-year-olds at park in Robroyston

A warning has gone out after a group of young children at Robroyston were targeted by teenagers with lit fireworks.

A parent who witnessed the incident, posted the warning on social media earlier this week after calling the police.

The parent posted on the Robroyston Residents Facebook site on Wednesday night: “Four teenagers, one with a blue jacket have just thrown a lit firework at a bunch of 10-year-olds in the park.

“Parents might want to check where their teenagers are.”

He said police had been informed.

The park is understood to be next to a nursery/school in the Robroyston area.

Police are issuing a warning to residents throughout North Glasgow and East Dunbartonshire to be vigilant in the run up to bonfire night.