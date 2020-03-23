Teenagers held up at knifepoint at Bishopbriggs

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy and his friend were held up at knifepoint outside a chip shop at Bishopbriggs last week.

The youngsters were threatened by two thugs who then made off with a moutain bike belonging to the teenager.

The terrifying ordeal happened around 6pm on Thursday, March 19 outside Giannis Chip Shop at Auchinairn Road.

The mum of the 15-year-old told the Herald: “Our son and his friend were assaulted and held up at knifepoint.

“My son’s bike was stolen in broad daylight and witnessed by many who attempted to help before the two scumbags made off.

“The bike is a specialised model bronze in colour and a VERY distinctive downhill mountain bike. Any information would be appreciated.

“We are all absolutely shaken and the boys have been traumatised but thankfully they are okay.”

Police at Kirkintilloch said their enquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch with them on 101.