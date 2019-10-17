Teenager threatened with firearm in armed raid at North Glasgow petrol station

Detectives are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a garage in North Glasgow yesterday (Wednesday, October 16).

Around 3am, a man entered the Shell Euro Garage in Springburn Road, Springburn. He made his way into a store room and a member of staff approached him. The suspect then threatened the member of staff with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded he hand over all the money from the till.

The suspect then left through the fire escape and ran off north onto Springburn Road. He made off with a three-figure sum of money.

The suspect is white, around 5’9” – 5’10”, aged around 19 years old. He was wearing a black bandana with white pattern in an effort to conceal his face, a black padded jack, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

The 18-year-old member of staff has been left badly shaken by the incident. There was one customer, a man, within the premises at the time of the robbery. He too has been left upset at the experience.

Enquiries carried out so far have also revealed that the suspect ran past two people who were stood at the corner of the Garage’s forecourt in Springburn Road and officers are asking these two people to contact them.

Officers are continuing to review CCTV footage for any additional information it could provide.

Constable Ross Thomson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, any motorists or taxi drivers who may have noticed the suspect as he ran off. In particular, I would ask the customer who was in the garage at the time of the robbery and the two people at the corner of the forecourt to contact us as I’m sure they will have information which could assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at the Robbery Unit via 101, quoting incident number 0095 of 16 October 2019. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.