Summer crime crackdown in East Dunbartonshire

Police have pledged to tackle local problems during the force’s summer safety campaign.

Problem Solving Teams working out of Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs and Milngavie police stations will be mobilised to engage with people in the community.

Throughout the summer the teams will work closely with East Dunbartonshire Community Protection, Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency, HMRC and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Sergeant Joseph Connolly said: “Over the summer months, we can often see a rise in doorstep criminals and acquisitive crime, with homeowners being offered trade work and homes being empty whilst people are on holiday.

“We will continue to be proactive in deploying officers on intelligence-focused patrols alongside trading standards and specialist road policing officers to ensure bogus workmen and housebreakers are dealt with robustly.

“Recent initiatives allowing the community to report concerns regarding drug dealers through Crimestoppers will also continue throughout East Dunbartonshire, following success in Kirkintilloch.

“This will be supplemented with action plans to target those identified in drug dealing, through the deployment of specialised officers.

“Road Safety is a key priority and we will deploy officers alongside our partners from Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to ensure roads are used in a safe manner to target offenders and positively influence driver behaviour.”