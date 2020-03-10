Shop worker secretly filmed up the skirts of customers in Bishopbriggs and Milngavie

A 33-year-old Scotmid worker who used his phone to secretly film up the skirts of customers in Bishopbriggs and Milngavie stores has narrowly avoided jail.

Lennoxtown man Robert Stevens appeared this week at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He pleaded guilty to filming several females without their consent and knowledge.

Police found 10 videos on Robert Stevens’ phone and also discovered more than 3,000 photos of pornography. He admitted their possession.

The pornography charges were over a five-year period from December 2012.

Stevens no longer works for Scotmid.

He was bailed pending sentencing next month and has been placed on the sex offenders register.