Robber with white skull mask threatens Bearsden shop assistant with knife

Officers are appealing for help following a robbery at a shop in Kennilworth Crescent in Bearsden on Tuesday, February 25.

Around 5.20pm a 40-year-old male staff member was threatened by a man with a knife in the Day to Day Xpress store in Kennilworth Crescent. The suspect made off with a three figure sum of cash. The staff member was shocked but uninjured.

Constable Scott Hawkins said: “The victim was left extremely shaken. The suspect is described as about 5ft 8ins tall with a black Adidas top with stripes down the arms and a white stripe across the chest, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He was also wearing a white skull Halloween type mask.

“I am asking for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Day to Day Xpress shop just before or after this incident to come forward if they saw or heard anything which might help us in this enquiry. Callers can call police on the 101 number, and should give the reference number 2623 of 25 February 2020. Anyone wishing to pass on information and remain anonymous can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”