Reward offered after knife-wielding thug steals puppy from owner in Glasgow street

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a puppy was snatched from its owner at knifepoint in the west end of Glasgow.

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that a dog owner has been threatened in the vicinity of the west end.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in Maryhill Park last month. His attackers failed in their attempted to steal his black Cane Corso dog.

In the latest incident, devastated Amy Henderson has offered a reward to bring nine-month-old Coco home safely after claiming the thug jumped out of a car, threatened her with a blade, punched her in the face and made off with her much loved nine-month-old chihuahua, Coco.

The incident happened around 11.30pm on Sunday 6 October on Broomhill Lane near to Thornwood Drive.

A 25-year-old woman was out walking her dog with a 23-year-old man when they were both assaulted by a man who then stole nine-month-old Chihuahua, Coco, and left the area in a blue Ford Fiesta.

The suspect is described as approximately 25 to 26-years-old, 5ft 4ins and of slim build. He was wearing black clothing, possibly with a hooded top, and appeared to be scruffy.

Local enquiries are ongoing and police have found the blue Ford Fiesta reported in connection with the incident which was found to have cloned plates.

Detective Constable Joseph Keith of Greater Glasgow Police said: “Although the woman did not require any hospital treatment, this has been a very traumatic incident for her. She has been left very upset and worried for the safety of her dog, Coco.

“We are keen to trace the dog and the person responsible for this and I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything or anyone with information about the dogs’ whereabouts to get in touch.

“Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4087 of 6 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.“