Residents at a quiet cul-de-sac at Bishopbriggs terrorised by vandals for past two months

Horrified residents in a quiet cul-de-sac at Bishopbriggs say they have been “terrorised” by vandals for the past two months.

Car tyres have been slashed, house windows have been smashed at Ashfield, situated across from Asda, and in the latest incident this morning (Tuesday, May 21) home owners woke up to find paint had been thrown all over their houses.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “We woke up at 7am this morning to this. The paint had been thrown all over our windows and doors.

“They must have done this in the middle of the night.”

He added: “The estate has been terrorised by vandals for the past two months.

“Car tyres have been slashed, windows smashed, cars have been ‘keyed’. It’s horrific.

“Everyone has been trying to be extra vigilant but it still keeps happening.”

He said he wanted the wider community of Bishopbriggs to be aware of what’s happening and for everyone to rally round.

He added: “It’s vital to make everyone aware of this so they can all keep their eyes and ears open. This has got to stop.”

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said they were investigating the latest incident and enquiries were continuing into previous vandalism in the street.