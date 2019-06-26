Police uncover £300k cannabis farm in industrial unit at Kirkintilloch

A man is in custody after police uncovered a huge cannabis farm worth £300k during a raid in Kirkintilloch.

The drugs haul - of more than 400 plants - was seized from an industrial unit at Glasgow Road on Monday.

Images released by Police Scotland show hundreds of plants inside the property where cops executed the search warrant.

And officers confirmed one man was being held in police custody in connection with the bust.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweeted: “Remember our drug turn yesterday? We found over 400 plants with a street value of up to 300 grand in an industrial unit in Kirky”.