Police step up hunt for gunman who targeted prison officer in Bearsden

Police are assessing CCTV as they hunt the gunman who targeted a prison officer in a street shooting in Bearsden early yesterday.

The victim has been named in national reports as Gary Chambers (38) who was shot at as he left for work.

He was uninjured and police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Officers have confirmed the man was shot at on the driveway of a house in Rannoch Drive, Bearsden,

They believe he was the “intended target”.

The private firm that operates HMP Addiewell in West Lothian later confirmed the man is an employee.

Residents reported gunfire around 5.30am on Wednesday.

Detectives said the man with the gun got back into a silver or grey coloured Skoda, possibly a Fabia, driven by another person.

The car made off, heading south on Rannoch Drive.

A cordon was in place yesterday around the scene

Det Insp Stuart Dougan of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of this shooting but there could have been a very different outcome.

“We believe, from our investigation so far, that the man was the intended target of the shooter.

“However, it doesn’t matter whether intended or not, to use a firearm so recklessly is incredibly dangerous. We will be treating this as attempted murder.”

He said detectives knew the Skoda was parked in Rannoch Drive prior to the attack.

Officers are assessing CCTV from the area as well as carrying out door to door enquiries.