Police share CCTV image in connection with assault and robbery in Bearsden shop

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to who may be able to help with their enquiries in connection with an assault and robbery which occurred at around 2.15pm on Monday, 6 May, 2019 at a shop on Spey Road in Bearsden.

The male is described as white, late 40s to 50s, 5ft 7” – 5ft 8”, wearing a navy tammy hat, silver/white neckerchief, black jacket, navy trousers, black gloves and grey trainers. This male was also in possession of a dark framed mountain bike.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who recognises this man, is asked to contact officers at the Community Investigation Unit at Helen Street Police Station, Govan, via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1981 of 6 May 2019.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained. A reward is available from Crimestoppers if the information supplied leads to an arrest/conviction. Crimestoppers rewards are only available for information given to Crimestoppers and are only payable in the UK.

The image can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s0_jnFgrr0&feature=youtu.be