Police seize cannabis cultivation worth £763,000 in Springburn

Police have seized a large-scale cannabis cultivation worth approximately £763,000 in the Springburn area.

Officers acting on intelligence searched a property on Coxhill Street in Glasgow on Wednesday, 15 January and recovered the drugs.

Two men - aged 46 and 33 - have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

They were both expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court last week.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail of Glasgow’s Serious and Organised Crime Pro-Active Team said: “We are committed to tackling serious and organised crime in Glasgow at all levels and will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to pursue everyone suspected of involvement in the drug trade.

“Recoveries such as this are only possible with the support of local communities who do not tolerate drugs on their streets.

“We are grateful for the support we have from members of the public who provide vital information allowing us to act.

“I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101 at any time, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”