Police release CCTV image after men assaulted in Kirkintilloch

Police in Glasgow have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigations following an incident when two men were assaulted in Kirkintilloch.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 6, at around 3am, near 21 Cowgate.

Officers request that any members of the public who recognise the man in the image or have any other information relating to the assaults to contact them as soon as possible via 101 and quote incident number 0751 of 6 October 2019.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.