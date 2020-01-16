Police make two arrests after raid at Scotmid store in Milngavie

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with Saturday’s armed raid at a Milngavie store - and a further raid at another nearby store.

The 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Thursday, January 16).

Police said in total they have been charged in connection with four robberies and attempted robberies in the surrounding area.

The robberies took place across the city between Saturday 11 January and Monday 13 January, 2020.

Three incidents took place on Saturday 11 January at stores in Sandbank Street and Bilsland Drive in Maryhill and Scotmid store at South Mains Road, Milngavie.

A fourth incident took place at a store on Douglas Street, Milngavie, on Monday 13 January.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill, of Glasgow CID, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their assistance with our investigation.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and the individuals involved will have to face the consequences of their actions.”