Police following ‘positive line of enquiry’ after dog attack on Kirkintilloch boy (4)

Police are following a positive line of enquiry after a four-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Kirkintilloch.

The incident is understood to have happened in the vicinity of Hillhead Road around 2.30pm on Sunday, January 12.

The family of the youngster posted on social media that he needed 30 stitches after the attack.

They launched an online appeal last week to trace the dog.

The post on a community Facebook page read: “My grandson Kody was attacked by a big black dog.

“Kody has had surgery and has over 30 stitches in his face.

“This dog has to be found before some child is hurt again”.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that officers had been made aware of the incident.

As the Herald went to press on Monday, the spokesperson said: “Police are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to the incident in which a young boy was injured after being attacked by a dog in Kirkintilloch on Sunday, 12 January, 2020.”

He added: “The dog has been identified as part of these enquiries.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public in relation to the dog responsible being out of control in this area.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating a blaze at a Robroyston school on Saturday.

The outdoor classroom of Wallacewell Primary School caught fire around 9pm on January 18.

The fire service were alerted to the fire and two appliances were rushed to the scene. The fire was extinguished but the classroom was destroyed.

Children used the room as a playroom during playtime and before classes.