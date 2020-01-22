Police chief moves to reassure Milngavie residents over police station concerns

East Dunbartonshire’s top cop wants to reassure residents who expressed concern in last week’s Herald over staffing at Milngavie police station.

The concern was expressed after armed raids in the area.

In response to calls for Milngavie police office to open 24-hours a day, Chief Inspector Lorna Gibson, Local Area Commander for Glasgow, said: “The opening hours for public counters were set following an extensive review of local demand.

“Members of the public are able to contact police in a variety of ways, including at front counters, dialling 101 for non-emergency enquiries or 999 for emergencies, and appointments can be arranged if the issue is not an emergency and there is a need to meet with an officer.

“Policing in Scotland is flexible, with local officers and other resources available across the country around the clock.

“The front counter at Milngavie Police Station is open from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week. However, officers work from the Milngavie office outwith these times and operational police officers are more focused than ever on public demand, serving their communities and striving to keep people safe.”