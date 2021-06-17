Police and politicians come together to discuss community safety

Rona Mackay, Marie McNair and Amy Callaghan talk with Chief Inspector John Menzies

Chief Inspector John Menzies spoke with East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan, Bearsden and Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay and Clydebank and Milngavie MSP Marie McNair in an online call.

The politicians requested the briefing to address crime in the area following a number of attacks in East Dunbartonshire.

Ms Callaghan said: "Like most throughout our community, I’ve been concerned with the recent reports of crime and violent attacks throughout East Dunbartonshire.

“On behalf of my constituents, I was pleased to receive assurances that not only have extensive inquiries taken place leading to arrests but there are further, intensive interventions in place to ensure those who engage in criminal conduct are brought to task.

“My thanks, as always, are with our unparalleled Police Scotland officers who continue to keep us safe and secure throughout East Dunbartonshire."

Jointly speaking, Ms Mackay and Ms McNair said: “The officers working in East Dunbartonshire do a sterling job in keeping our constituents safe during the pandemic.“Alongside Amy, we have been deeply troubled with the recent high-profile incidents of crime occurring throughout our constituencies.

"We’re pleased the Chief Inspector was able to assure us of the ongoing inquiries and the continued progress in rooting out the cause of crime.”

Chief Inspector Menzies responded: “As the local area commander in East Dunbartonshire I am grateful for the continued support of the local community and our elected officials.

"The strong collaborative relationships we have with partners across the area give a multitude of opportunities to raise concerns as and when they arise.

"We have a robust local policing plan in place to address concerns in the area and I welcomed this opportunity to discuss our priorities with our locally elected representatives.