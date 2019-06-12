‘Phantom paint vandal’ strikes again at Bishopbriggs

A “phantom paint vandal” has struck again at a family home in Bishopbriggs – for the second time in three weeks.

The vandal splashed white paint over the house at Ashfield in the early hours of Tuesday, June 11.

Shocked residents woke once again to find the front door, one window and part of a front-facing wall covered in paint in the targeted attack.

On May 21 two properties at Ashfield were splattered with paint around 2am.

One resident told the Herald: “Everything had just been cleaned up and then it happened again.

“Neighbours have CCTV and saw him. It looked like the same guy with a hood on”.

“It’s shocking – we really need the whole community to come out and support us.”

He told the Herald local people believe the vandal may have a grudge over a previous resident who has since moved out of the area.

The area has been targeted by vandals over the past few months. Since January, three cars have been vandalised in the same street.