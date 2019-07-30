Online appeal set up after Fraser Centre pensioners’ holiday fund raided by thieves

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up after callous thieves raided a holiday fund for pensioners at the Fraser Centre, Milngavie last week.

Big-hearted Milngavie resident Pauline Wallace set up the justgiving page after the robbers made off with £1,500 in a break-in to the centre overnight on Tuesday, July 23.

They stole cash boxes from a locked drawer containing the money the senior citizens had been saving for a much-looked forward to holiday in Wales this summer.

The page went live a few days after the theft – and generous local people have rallied round to donate £360 towards the £1,500 target so far.

Pauline told the Herald: “I’m a Milngavie girl born and bred and I know a lot of pensioners who attend the centre, some of who have been affected by this theft.

“I know we are a fantastic local community and many people will want to help in raising the funds to replace the money”.

Police are investigating the “despicable crime” and are looking at CCTV footage as the centre is based in the middle of the village precinct.

Centre chairperson Jean Pentland described the raid as “sickening and despicable”.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious overnight is asked to call Milngavie police on 101.

You can donate to Pauline’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pauline-wallace?utm_term=6ynA2RXPp