Murder probe after death at Low Moss Prison at Bishopbriggs

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a prisoner at HMP Low Moss at Bishopbriggs was found dead.

Darren Brownlie (47) was discovered in his cell at the prison on Monday, January 6.

It is understood a hall was put on lockdown as a forensic team examined the scene.

The death is being treated as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.

A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland was made aware of the death of a 47-year-old man within HMP Low Moss in Glasgow on Monday, 6 January, 2020.

“Following a post mortem examination, the death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.

“The 47-year-old man can be named as Darren Brownlie and his family have been informed.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Officers added that four men initially arrested in connection with the death were later released pending further inquiries.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed an incident took place at the jail but a spokeswoman said she was unable to comment on a “live investigation”.

Low Moss opened in March 2012 and has capacity to house 784 inmates. It manages prisoners with both short (serving less than four years) and long sentences, life sentence offenders and extended sentence offenders.

The original prison closed in May 2007, the buildings demolished and the site cleared ready for the new prison to be built. Work began in 2010.