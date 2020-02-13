MSP determined to root out rogue traders in East Dunbartonshire

Rogue traders throughout East Dunbartonshire are set to be tackled by local MSP Rona Mackay following a “shocking” rise of reported incidents.

As reported in last week’s Herald, the number of bogus workers targeting vulnerable residents has increased, with police and trading standard officers establishing ‘Operation Skipjack’ to tackle the rising crimes.

Now Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay has urged the head of East Dunbartonshire Council to sign the local authority up to the Trading Standards Trusted Trader scheme. Writing to council’s Chief Executive Gerry Cornes, the SNP MSP said that the increases of rogue traders was “very concerning” and is urging the council to show “real leadership” on the issue.

The scheme, which aims to protect residents from doorstep crime, is a partnership with the local council which vets local, approved traders throughout the area. Several local authorities throughout Scotland have an approved trusted trader scheme, including Edinburgh, East Renfrewshire and East Lothian councils.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “The safety of my constituents is my first and foremost priority. After hearing of the shocking rise of rogue traders throughout our community, I contacted the council immediately and requested they join the Trusted Trader Scheme.

“No one throughout East Dunbartonshire should fall victim to this increasingly heinous crime which targets the most vulnerable and elderly. By signing up to the Trusted Trader Scheme – which is backed by Police Scotland – East Dunbartonshire Council would be creating a vetted, approved database of trusted businesses for residents to trust and rely on.

“We can show real leadership on this issue and I would urge the council to sign up to the scheme. In partnership with the council and Police Scotland, we must protect our residents from crime, abuse and extortion. I am happy to work with all stakeholders to ensure all my constituents are safe and secure from rogue, exploitative traders”.