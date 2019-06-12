Motorists on Balmore Road may hold the key to attempted murder on man (29) on Monday

Police are keen to hear from motorists on Balmore Road after the attempted murder of a 29 year old man in Lambhill, Glasgow, on Monday June 10.

Around 10 pm on Monday night, the man was stabbed by another man in Kilfinan Street.

He was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 30 years of age, wearing a blue hooded top and shorts.

Detective Sergeant Larry Dempsey, Maryhill CID, said: “From our enquiries so far we know the injured man was in Kilfinan St, outside the local convenience store, when a white Ford Fiesta turned into the street and a man and a woman got out.

“When the man went in to the shop, the victim appears to have had a conversation with the woman, described as white, with long dyed blond hair, wearing a pink and orange top and jeans, before she too goes into the shop.

“He then approaches the female driver of the car but is then confronted by the man from the car who then stabs him repeatedly before getting back into the car with the woman and driving off.

“We still have to establish why he was attacked. We don’t know at this time if all are known to each other or if this was as a result of what was said between him and the woman form the car.

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area but are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area – numerous people are seen on CCTV in the street – or indeed anyone with dashcam footage, especially people driving on Balmore Road, which is where the white Ford Fiesta sped off into after the incident.

“Whatever the reason for this attack, a man is critical in hospital and it is imperative we find the two people involved.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiry, please call Maryhill Police Station via 101. Quote reference number 4696 of the 10 June 2019 when calling. Alternatively, if for any reason you do not wish to speak to officers directly, then call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”