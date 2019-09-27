Milngavie university professor sentenced for sexual assaults

A Milngavie university professor who sexually assaulted seven young male students has been ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid community work.

Kevin O’Gorman committed the offences when he was working at Strathclyde university in Glasgow and Heriot-Watt in Edinburgh between 2006 and 2014.

The 46-year-old was also convicted of sending sexual communications to an eighth student.

Sheriff Alistair Noble put a tagging order on O’Gorman for six months.

He was also placed under supervision for three years and put on the sex offenders register for five years.

O’Gorman had denied a total of 19 charges against 11 young men.

He was acquitted of three of the allegations and convicted on all other charges last month.

During his trial, O’Gorman said his behaviour was inappropriate but not criminal.

Reacting to the sentencing, one of his victims Fraser Blevins, through his lawyers Digby Brown Solicitors, said: “I am disappointed it wasn’t a custodial sentence.

“It’s difficult to imagine that man being free in the comfort of his own home.

“I hope the community service at least addresses his ego as he has never appeared to show any remorse.”