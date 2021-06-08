Man suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Bearsden

The assault was carried out with bladed weapons

The incident took place in Speirs Road at 1.10pm on Wednesday, June 2. After carrying out the assault the suspects got in a black hatchback and drove towards Maryhill.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers have been conducting door to door and CCTV enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Vincent Smith said: “A man sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are asking for the public’s help to trace those responsible."