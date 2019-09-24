Man stabbed in Dawsholm Park by thugs who tried to steal his dog

A man was stabbed in a Maryhill park this morning (Tuesday, September 24) by two men who tried to take his dog away.

Detectives are appealing for information after the serious assault on the 29 year-old man which they are treating as attempted murder.

Around 7am, the man was walking his black Cane Corso dog in Dawsholm Park, when he was approached by two men who tried to take his dog off him. They then stabbed him and then ran off in the direction of Dawsholm Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

Detective Sergeant Alistair Donaldson of Maryhill Police Station is appealing for information. He said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area of the park and are gathering and viewing CCTV footage to establish more men on the two men responsible for this violent attack.

“The dog wasn’t injured and is being looked after by the victim’s family.

“This park is very popular with dog walkers, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the park around 7am on Tuesday morning who witnessed this incident take place, or saw these two men acting suspiciously before or after the attack.”

Anyone with information should contact Maryhill Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 0481 of 24th September 2019. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.