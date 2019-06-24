Man guilty of fracturing baby’s skull at Lenzie home

A cruel yob brutally attacked a baby from day she was born at a house in Lenzie.

Michael Finlay left the tiny victim with a fractured skull during a series of assaults.

Jurors heard how the 34 year-old shook the girl “uncontrollably”. One of the attacks even occurred on Christmas Day.

Finlay is now behind bars on remand after he was convicted of repeatedly assaulting the child to her severe injury and danger of life.

The attacks occurred between October and December 2017 at the house.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how Finlay would “lose control” and yell at the baby to “shut up” when she cried. Prosecutor Mark Allan said: “Injuries to the child are attributed to pushing as well as shaking her uncontrollably. Consultants say the injuries sustained were non-accidental.”

The trial heard Finlay had been warned by the baby’s mother about his handling of the child. Finlay was also said to have bruised the girl on Christmas morning 2017 after he held her “too tight”.

The court heard he Finlay inflicted “blunt force trauma” to cause the skull fracture. He later could not explain where a lump on her head had come from.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC said he is considering sending the case to the High Court for sentencing.