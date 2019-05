A man has been charged with assault after a fracas in the street near the Burnbrae Hotel in Bearsden yesterday afternoon (Monday, May 20).

The male, in his late 40’s is alleged to have assaulted another man in his early 50s at Milngavie Road around 3.15pm.

Police were called and a force spokesperson said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured.