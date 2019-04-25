Man admits murder of north Glasgow woman

A man (44) has admitted murdering a 21-year-old north Glasgow woman.

Zhi Min Chen yesterday pleaded guilty to the murder of Tracy Wylde in Glasgow back in 1997.

Ms Wylde was found dead at her flat in Barmulloch in November of that year.

Zhi Min Chen was arrested in Glasgow in July 2018.

He admitted murdering Ms Wylde when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, April 24.

He will return to be sentenced next month.

Detective Inspector Gordon MacKenzie of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Today marks the end of a 21 year wait for the family of Tracy Wylde, to see the man responsible for her brutal murder finally brought to justice.

“They never lost faith that this day would come and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the support they have given the inquiry team over the years. It is a real shame that Tracy’s mother Fay, who died a couple of years ago, is not here to see her daughter’s killer held accountable.

“This investigation involved a wide range of officers and detectives due to its scale and longevity and I speak for them all in welcoming today’s result, which will hopefully provide a sense of closure to Tracy’s family.

“The conclusion of this case also sends an important message regarding Police Scotland’s commitment to unresolved murders.

“These cases will always be a key priority and our specialist detectives will continue to use the latest advances in technology and any new information which comes to light to provide answers for the families of victims and bring their killers to justice.”