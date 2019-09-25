Man accused of murdering Bearsden supermarket worker wife ‘unfit for trial’

The man accused of murdering his Bearsden supermarket worker wife has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Peter Maher (58) was charged with killing Jeanna Maher, 51, last September.

Jeanna was well known locally as an employee of Asda at Bearsden.

Prosecutors claimed Mrs Maher had her wrists and ankles bound with ligatures before being repeatedly struck with a mallet or similar item at her home at Drumchapel.

Maher appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow where judge Lord Mulholland was told it had been ruled he “was not fit for trial”.

An examination of facts hearing - which would have looked at the circumstances of the case - had previously been set but was then postponed.

Advocate Depute Steven Borthwick said two doctors had compiled reports on Mr Maher.

He then asked for a treatment order to be made against him.

Lord Mulholland agreed to the request and Mr Maher will now remain in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

As a result, the allegations against Mr Maher have been shelved meantime, but the Crown reserves the right to prosecute in future.