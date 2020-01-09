Man (34) seriously injured after disturbance outside Kirkintilloch property

A man has suffered serious injuries after a disturbance in Kirkintilloch.

Police were called out to the incident outside a property at Broomfield Walk around 6.30pm yesterday (January 8).

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital.

Detective Sergeant John Semple of the CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and we would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in the area around 6.30pm or any other information.”

Call Kirkintilloch police on 101, quoting Ref 2957.