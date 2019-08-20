Lenzie dog walker stumbles upon thousands of suspected ‘blue plague’ fake Valium pills

Thousands of suspected ‘blue plague’ fake Valium pills have been found dumped at a Lenzie walking spot.

Police were called out yesterday morning (Monday) by a worried dog walker who found the huge stash on fire in the Bothlin Burn footpath.

The Daily Record reported local dog walking service called Take The Lead, shared a warning online to people with pets and children walking in the area.

They wrote: “Possible Valium! Anybody walking from the Woodilee to Moodiesburn past Bothlyn/Calfmuir please keep your eyes out with dogs and young children.

“Thousands of pills have been dumped and attempted to burn. Police have been called”.

Police officers have now removed what was left of the pills.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A member of the public phoned the police after finding a large number of pills on fire in Bothlin Burn footpath, Lenzie.

“Police attended and removed what was left of the burnt out pills. They also took a quantity of soil.

“There is no danger to anyone walking in the area.”

A massive rise in street drugs, like fake Valium, has fuelled Scotland’s drug death rate.

The total of 1187 deaths in 2018 was up 27 per cent on 2017’s record tally – with more deaths in every single measured category.

Half of all deaths involved Etizolam – the deadly “blue plague” street drug highlighted by the Daily Record in 2016.