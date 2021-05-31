Kirkintilloch: Residents in town centre evacuated and Cowgate shut over ongoing police incident

Cowgate has been shut down between West High Street and Catherine Street by police with emergency services on the scene since around 4am today.

Officers said the street has been shut down to all vehicles and pedestrians, while residents nearby have been evacuated “as a precaution”.

There are no further details at the moment, however police say there is no threat to the wider public at this time.

A police spokesperson said: "Police Scotland report that following an incident at Santander in Cowgate, Kirkintilloch in the early hours of this morning, the Cowgate, between West High Street and Catherine Street is currently closed to all vehicles and pedestrians."

"A number of residents in nearby properties have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution, however there is no threat to the wider public at this time."

East Dunbartonshire Council had earlier Tweeted: "Please note, due to an ongoing incident, Cowgate in Kirkintilloch is currently closed. Please avoid the area for the time being."