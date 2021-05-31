Kirkintilloch: Police seek help after attempted break-in to Santander bank in town

About 4.49am on Monday, 31 May, 2021, gas cylinders and other equipment were discovered at the front of the Santander Bank in Cowgate.

The area was cordoned off and a number of residents in nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the scene was made safe.

Officers said there is no threat to the wider public and extensive enquiries are now underway into the incident, including a review of CCTV in the area.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill of Greater Glasgow CID said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Cowgate area of Kirkintilloch between 2am and 4.50am.

"Anyone who may have been in the immediate area in a vehicle fitted with a dash-cam is asked to check their device to see if it might contain any footage which would assist this enquiry.

"Callers can use the 101 number and quote the reference 0510 of 31 May.”