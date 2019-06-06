‘I heard a bang and thought, is that fireworks? But then I just knew’

Neighbours in a Bearsden street have recalled the moment they heard gunshots after yesterday’s shooting horror.

Prison officer Gary Chambers (38) escaped injury after gunshots were fired at him as he left for work at Rannoch Drive around 5.30am on Wednesday, June 6.

A police cordon was seen around a series of houses on Rannoch Drive, which is just 0.1 miles away from Killermont Primary School, and 0.4 miles away from Boclair Academy.

Police found a burned out car a few miles away, believed to have been the getaway vehicle. The silver coloured Skoda Fabia was found on fire in Townsend Street in the Port Dundas area of Glasgow around 9pm last night.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder.

Parents from the primary school have expressed their shock.

One parent said: “The fact it happened so near the school is quite shocking, it’s quite scary.”

Parents said the school sent out an email this morning telling them it would still be open as normal, despite the heavy police presence.

Another parent added: “It’s not something that happens around here, it’s a nice area.”

Neighbours have also recalled the moment they heard the gunshots this morning.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she was awoken when she heard two shots fired.

She said: “I woke up at the bang and at first I thought, is that fireworks? But then I just knew.

“I turned around and went back to sleep because I didn’t want to go to the window and see them or even if they saw me.

“But I’m annoyed at myself I didn’t get up, but hindsight is a wonderful thing.

“When I heard somebody had been targeted, I just thought that was so scary.

“I kind of wish it was a targeted car theft, as opposed to targeted at a person.

“It’s a busy street, but you don’t have anything like this.

“It’s a safe area, that’s why I moved here.”

The resident said at least four or five forensic officers were on the scene at around 9.45am.

Another neighbour said: “I thought I heard a bang but it sounded like a car backfiring.

“I just rolled back over and went to sleep.

“Then my wife came out this morning and said the police had closed the road.

“That police car has been at the end of the road all day but no ones been in it.”

Cops are searching for the gunman, who fled the scene in a silver or grey coloured Skoda, possibly a Fabia, which was being driven by another person.

They made off south along Rannoch Drive.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dougan, Major Investigation Team, said: “We know that the Skoda was parked in Rannoch Drive prior to the attack and officers are in the area at the moment looking at CCTV, both private and public, as well as carrying out door to door enquiries.

“Residents in the street would have either been in their beds or just waking up when this took place and we would appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything, and has not already spoken to police, to get in touch.”