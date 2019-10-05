Fresh appeal after masked men hold up Bearsden store at gunpoint

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Bearsden.

The incident was reported around 1pm on Friday 4 October 2019 at a convenience store on Monreith Avenue.

Two men wearing masks entered the shop and one man presented what was believed to be a handgun, demanding money from a member of staff. A three figure sum of cash was stolen.

Both men are described as around 5ft 10in - 6ft with a slim build.

The first man is described as wearing dark grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with blue stripes, dark grey hoodie with the hood up and a blue baseball cap.

The second man was wearing a light grey tracksuit with the hood up.

Both men were wearing light coloured masks covering their faces.

Detective Sergeant Neil Guy, of Govan CID, said: “Nobody was injured but the staff member and a female customer were left extremely shaken.

“The men came from and headed back onto Stirling Avenue, towards the path leading to Henderland Road.

“If anyone has any information relating to this or saw anyone either before or shortly after the incident matching the descriptions, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1552 of 4 October 2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.