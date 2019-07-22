Four jailed after shots fired at Robroyston home

The members of a gang which carried out a shooting at the Robroyston home of a notorious crime clan member has been jailed for a total of 32 years.

Zak Bennett,27, Chloe Walker,22, Courtney McCredie,22, and Ian Moyes,33, targeted Annette Daniel’s property in Robroyston, Glasgow, in July 2017. The High Court in Glasgow heard how Ms Daniel,57, was cradling a child when she heard a car close by in the early hours of July 7 that year.

She heard a bang and then another. Ms Daniel, the sister of late Glaswegian crime boss Jamie Daniel - did not report the matter to police.

However, officers managed to bring enough evidence to bring the quartet to justice - they were convicted following trial in Glasgow and sentence was deferred to the High Court in Edinburgh.

On Friday, judge Lord Armstrong jailed Bennett, a prisoner of HMP Addiewell in West Lothian, Walker, of Shotts, Lanarkshire, McCreadie, of Wishaw, Lanarkshire, and Ian Moyes, of HMP Barlinnie, to eight years each.

He told them that they been equally responsible for the crime and there was no other alternative available to him than prison.

Passing sentence, Lord Armstrong said: “You have been convicted by the jury on the basis that you were all engaged in a joint enterprise. So I cannot distinguish between any of you.

“In this case, my main priority is to impose a sentence which reflects the seriousness of your offending behaviour and will deter others who are planning to engage in similar activities.

“In this case, the total sentence for each of you will be eight years.”

During proceedings earlier this year, the court heard how police snared the gang because of a picture taken by Walker.

She posed for a picture in her underwear beside the firearm used in the attack. Another snap showed Bennett appearing to snort white powder from her bare bottom with the same firearm still there.

Ms Daniel is one of Scotland’s most notorious shoplifters. She was related to Jamie Daniel who was engaged in a long running feud in north Glasgow with members of the rival Lyons family clan.

Ms Daniel told jurors she believed fireworks had been let off near her detached house on an upmarket estate.

She said: “I heard someone say ‘hurry up’. I put the baby on the bed, went to the window and saw two men.

“I said ‘are you alright there?’ They did not say anything back.”

She said she then heard a loud bang and then another.

She added: “I then started going crazy. I did not know if it was a firework or what.

“Everyone in the house slept through it. They thought I was exaggerating.

“They said ‘you are not right in the head.. go back to bed’. I then thought ‘was I dreaming?”

Ms Daniel said she did not see the men holding anything.

Detectives later turned up at her home to probe the attack.

Prosecutor Erin Campbell said: “Had you asked for police to attend?”

She replied: “No. I did not. They asked if they could come in and I said no. I did not want police at my door. They say it is unlucky.”

Ms Daniel said in court that it was dark that night and she wasn’t able to see what was going on.

But it emerged in a phone call to her drug dealing nephew Zander Sutherland, she asked him: “Did you know my windows got shot at?”

Later, the police gathered enough evidence to bring the quartet to justice.

On Friday, Bennett’s advocate Tony Graham QC told the court that his client appreciated the consequences of what happened during the shooting. However, Bennett still maintains he had nothing to do with the incident.

He added: “This was an utterly terrifying event - this is something which Mr Bennett recognises.”

Mr Graham said his client knew he would be going to prison but he was determined to gain something positive from his time in custody.

He added: “Mr Bennett is keen to attend courses in prison which are offered to him. He wants to make a worthwhile life upon his release.”

Walker’s advocate Tony Lenehan told the court that his client started engaging in anti social behaviour because of traumatic life events.

He added: “She had been in a relationship with somebody who she considered to be a life partner. However, this life partner died. She was in a downward spiral at the time of this event.”

McCreadie’s solicitor advocate Gerry Considine asked Lord Armstrong to sentence his client on the basis that she had a limited role in the plot.

Moyes’s lawyer Geoff Forbes told the court that his client had previously been a useful member of society.

He added: “He is a man with a good work ethic. He has had a number of jobs.”

However, Lord Armstrong said he had no other option but to send them all to prison.