Former Celtic manager’s Bearsden home broken into.

The Bearsden home of former Celtic FC’s manager Brendan Rodgers has been broken into.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 6) was reported to Police Scotland who are now investigating the burglary.

A spokesman said: “At around 1.55am on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a residential address in Bearsden.

“No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property.”

Police said an investigation had begun and inquiries were ongoing.

Rodgers, who was unavailable for comment, was appointed Leicester City’s new manager at the end of last month after leaving his job at Celtic.