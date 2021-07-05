Death of man found in close being treated as murder

Officers received a report of a man found injured within a common close on Knapdale Street around 2am on Saturday, 3 July. The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Peter Crombie, senior investigating officer, said: "I want to reassure the community we are treating this as an isolated incident. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information surrounding what happened to contact us."