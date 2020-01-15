Cruel man kept sick puppies in illegal ‘pet shop’

A man has admitted selling a number of sick puppies at an illegal “pet shop” in East Dunbartonshire.

Marco Tondo kept the dogs in cramped conditions at the address in Bishopbriggs in October 2018.

Two of the animals had to be put down shortly after they were sold while others were found to be unwell and underweight.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court this week Tondo, (32), pleaded guilty to causing the puppies “unnecessary suffering”.

Tondo and co-accused Nadine Campbell, 31, both admitted to a separate crime that they did “keep a pet shop” without proper authority.

This involved the sale of five puppies while they also had eight other young dogs.

Tondo, of Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, and Campbell, who lives at the Bishopbriggs, address were bailed pending sentencing next month.

Both charges spanned a 10-day period in October 2018.

The single charge Tondo admitted stated he did fail to provide “appropriate accommodation” for the dogs.

During this time prosecutors said two ill puppies were kept in a “cramped cage”.

One was sold suffering from a number of conditions including worms and stomach issues. The animal needed urgent veterinary treatment and later had to be put down. Another was sold that day also stricken from a host of problems including fleas and parasites.

The charge stated puppies at the address in Bishopbriggs were “confined in a small cage” and others in a garden were “underweight”.