Another high value car has been stolen from outside a home in Bearsden.

The black Audi A5 cabriolet was stolen overnight on Saturday, November 16 from its parking space outside the front door of a house at Bright Close off Milngavie Road.

It is believed to be the third Audi stolen in recent weeks from the Milngavie and Bearsden area.

Anyone who has any information should contact police.