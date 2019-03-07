Car involved in crash was stolen - woman remains hospitalised in a critical condition

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a road traffic collision, where one car failed to stop, in Bishopbriggs last night.

Around 9.50pm on Wednesday,March 6 an older-style red coloured Mazda MX-5, which was travelling along Kenmure Avenue collided with a Ford Focus at the junction with Pollok Drive.

The two men within the Mazda MX-5 then got out the vehicle and made off on foot.

A 54 year-old man, 54 year-old woman and 73 year-old woman who were within the Ford Focus were all taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. The 54 year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical condition, and the 73 year-old woman in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed for six hours and following enquiries it has been established that Mazda MX-5 was reported stolen from Helenvale Court, Glasgow around 8.45am also on Wednesday, March 6.

Sergeant Craig Beaver, Divisional Road Policing Unit, said: “We are still trying to establish exactly what happened here and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

“The Mazda MX-5 is quite distinctive, it is an older style vehicle with pop-up headlamps and we are asking anyone who may have seen it between 8.45am on Wednesday morning and 10pm last night to come forward.

“You may also have dash-cam footage that could help us, please look back. Any small piece of information could help us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3984.